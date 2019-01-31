Remember Snow? Inside The Canadian Reggae Artist’s Career Rebirth

Before Drake started throwing around Jamaican Patois haphazardly, there was Snow.

The Canadian reggae artist from the 1990s, has been thrusted into present day thanks to Latin superstar Daddy Yankee.

The pair collaborated on DY’s latest record “Con Calma.” Its melody is derived from Snow’s 1992 hit “Informer,” which spent seven consecutive weeks at number one after its release.

If you remember, the song is based on a 1989 incident when Snow was charged with attempted murder. Now, almost 30 years later, it’s being reintroduced through Daddy Yankee as a fun, danceable party track. Get into it and peep his cameo below.

