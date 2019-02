Ella Mai is still number one with “Trip”.

1

Trip

2 Smile (Living My Best Life) Lil’ Duval Featuring Snoop Dogg & Ball Greezy Song Lyrics 3 With You Mariah Carey 4 Focus H.E.R. 5 Medicine Queen Naija 6 That Magic India.Arie 7 Automatic Bonfyre 8 Boomerang Keith Sweat Featuring Candace Price 9 Boo’d Up Ella Mai Song Lyrics 10 Could’ve Been H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

Top 10 Adult R and B Songs- Feb. 3, 2019 was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Donna Schiele Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 100.3: