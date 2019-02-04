It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam For Refusing To Resign

The controversy around Gov. Ralph Northam continues. A member of the Democratic party, Northam is currently under fire over racist images found on his medical school yearbook page.

Northam initially apologized for appearing in the photo, but in a recent press conference, he retracted his previous statement denying that he participated in the taking the picture.

The backlash was immediate. Concerned citizens took to social media to comment on the issue. Celebrities, politicians, and even former governor, Doug Wilder — the first African American to hold the office in the Commonwealth, weighed in:

I stated, earlier, that Gov. Northam’s continuing in office was his choice to make. It is difficult for anyone who watched the press conference today to conclude that he has any other choice … but to resign. — L. Douglas Wilder (@GovernorWilder) February 3, 2019

Despite the mounting pressure, Gov. Northam is digging in, determined not to leave office.

I have not changed my position. The Governor didn’t put anything behind us by creating even more confusion, anger and disbelief. I still believe the Governor should do the honorable thing and step down so we can move forward. — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) February 2, 2019

In Virginia’s Dem primary for Governor, Dems were convinced vote 4 the “moderate” Ralph Northam because he could “pick up Republican votes.” Voters were told to reject the progressive candidate Tom Perriello. Now they’ve learned what centerism got them. A hood & some shoe polish — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 3, 2019

Hey @RalphNortham You wrecked it. You can’t moonwalk your way out. Resign and let the people of VA heal and move on. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 3, 2019

The way to stop being disappointed with politicians is to NOT allow them into ur 🏠 of worship or in ur presence. We now have the information we need abt a political figure online ready to be researched. Most politicians r hoping ppl DON'T research so they can slither n2 office! — Walter Hudson (@walterhudon17) February 3, 2019

Wow! This Michael Jackson documentary on HBO is simply unbelievable! Oh wait. Sorry, I’m watching the Ralph Northam press conference. — Dennis Miller (@DennisDMZ) February 3, 2019

You stood in my church pulpit and talked about unity, love and peace knowing all along you despised the sight of us! Disappointed is not a strong enough word to express how I feel😢 — Tonya Hall-Lynch (@LynchTyh06) February 2, 2019

Take one: I did it, it was racist & shameful. I am SO sorry. Take two: I’m not in the pic. Take three: I didn’t know the pic was on my page. Take four: The yearbook made a mistake & put that pic on my page, w/o my knowledge. *sigh* Just RESIGN, dude! cc: @GovernorVA https://t.co/yZupyHwphZ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 3, 2019

Too late, @governorva. Democrat or Republican, you are out. It is only through your resignation that you can show this country the seriousness of racism – and if you refuse to leave, all dems must turn on you. There is no "but whatabout" 1984 is not that long ago. Resign. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 2, 2019

Hey Ralph, were you the one in blackface or the klan robe? Or did you wear both so often you can’t remember? — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) February 2, 2019

