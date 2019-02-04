CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Bow Wow Got Bit By His Woman, Both Get Arrested

0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit Build - November 14, 2018

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Bow Wow got into a fight with his girl, and it look like he lost and got arrested!?

“Growing Up Hip Hop’s” Bow Wow was taken in by authorities and charged with battery of his on-and-off-again girlfriend and reality co-star Leslie Holden(aka Kiyomi Leslie).

According to WSB-TV, Atlanta police officers were called around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning. When they arrived to the scene, Holden told authorities that she had been assaulted by the 31-year-old rapper.

However, both were arrested after police claim they couldn’t determine who was the “primary aggressor.”

“Both parties did sustain visible minor injuries. Officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery,” a statement sent to PEOPLE read.

“Both parties are being processed and will be transported to Fulton County Jail,” police added.

Here’s a look at their mugshots.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Read More Here   

MORE WITH SAM SYLK LIVE

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

Bow Wow Got Bit By His Woman, Both Get Arrested was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close