CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Church Blesses Grandmother Of 11 With A Car [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Cross and Clear Sky

Source: Paul Vozdic / Getty

Just when you think nobody knows your name, nobody knows what you’re going through, nobody knows where you come from, nobody see’s you. Because of your story Jesus will speak your name. And because your testimony is your deliverance, God in return will Bless you by using you. He promised he would never leave you. Your story is evidence that he is real if you just unconditionally hold on to Jesus unchanging hand. He see’s even when the world doesn’t.

Jesus spoke Monique Harwell’s name and Dr. R. A. Vernon of The Word Church in Cleveland, OH listened and with the support of Bedford Nissan’s Matt Greenburg a promise was for-filled that sister Harwell, grandmother of 11 won’t need to ride a RTA Bus during a Polar Vortex to serve God again.

Check out Monique Harwell’s amazing story of service and the blessing that was bestowed below.

View this post on Instagram

Just when you think nobody knows your name, nobody knows what you're going through, nobody knows where you come from, nobody see's you. Because of your story Jesus will speak your name. And because your testimony is your deliverance, God in return will Bless you by using you. He promised he would never leave you. Your story is evidence that he is real if you just unconditionally hold on to Jesus unchanging hand. He see's even when the world doesn't. Jesus spoke Monique Harwell's name and @drravernon of @thewordchurch listened and with the support of @bedfordnissan #MattGreenburg a promise was forfilled that sista Harwell, grandmother of 11 won't need to ride #rta during a Polar Vortex to serve God again 🙌 Amen ▶️⏩⏭ 📽🎬credit: @thewordchurch #youdontevenknowmystory #jesus #promise #testimony #blessing #deliverance #grace #share #video

A post shared by 93.1 WZAK Cleveland (@931wzak) on

MORE WITH SAM SYLK LIVE

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

Church Blesses Grandmother Of 11 With A Car [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close