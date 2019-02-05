DMX: 20th Anniversary Tour

Well that didn’t take long. DMX announced that he’ll be hitting the road just a week and a half after being released from prison.

X’s next tour will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, It’s Dark and Hell is Hot. The 32-date run will kick off March 8th in Oklahoma City, before making stops in major cities like Cleveland, New York, Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston, San Diego, Seattle, Detroit and more. The three month run wraps up May 7th in Pittsburgh.

Will you go???

