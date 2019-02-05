CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

DMX: 20th Anniversary Tour

0 reads
Leave a comment

Well that didn’t take long. DMX announced that he’ll be hitting the road just a week and a half after being released from prison.

X’s next tour will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, It’s Dark and Hell is Hot. The 32-date run will kick off March 8th in Oklahoma City, before making stops in major cities like Cleveland, New York, Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston, San Diego, Seattle, Detroit and more. The three month run wraps up May 7th in Pittsburgh.

Will you go???

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

20th , anniversary , DMX , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , tour

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close