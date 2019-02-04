CLOSE
Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments As Told By Janet Jackson GIFs

Relive the basic with the queen of pop.

Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Last night, millions of people tuned into Super Bowl LIII only for it to be the lowest rated Super Bowl in ten years. According to Deadline, the televised game scored a 44.9/68 in metered market results. Although this is still a huge audience, the rating is the lowest for a Super Bowl since 2009 and it’s down about five percent from the 2018 game. On top of this, last night’s game was one of the lowest scoring Super Bowls ever with the New England Patriots beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

But probably the biggest let down of the night was Maroon 5‘s significantly dry halftime show performance.

 

Now don’t get me wrong…

Maroon 5 definitely has some bops. “This Love” alone is one of those songs that’ll sneak up on you in a random department store and will have you singing along like it’s 2004.

But having a couple of tunes that hit is different from putting on an engaging, dynamic, awe-inspiring performance.

Now on one hand, we won’t fault Maroon 5 or anyone coming after them since they’re coming after epic performances like Beyonce‘s Super Bowl XLVII shutdown.  But on the other hand, when the most engaging thing about your performances is your Bed Bath & Beyond shirt, we have an issue.

It doesn’t help that the Super Bowl and NFL are already riddled with controversy over their treatment of certain Black celebrities.

Colin Kaepernick is still without a home team after speaking up on police brutality and starting a whole movement.

And then of course, there’s Janet Jackson. After her accidental nip slip at the 2004 Super Bowl, the pop star was all but burned at the stake by critics. In retrospect, many people are upset with the excessive scrutiny she faced in comparison to say… Justin Timberlake, who initiated the wardrobe malfunction.

Meanwhile, Adam Levine let his nips run free at this year’s halftime show.

And many people still weren’t engaged.

Hit the next pages to peep all the dry moments from the halftime show this year, courtesy of Janet Jackson’s shadiest facial expressions.

Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show's Most Basic Moments As Told By Janet Jackson GIFs

