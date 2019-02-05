CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery

1 reads
Leave a comment
Freeway

Source: @Justinmyview / R1 Digital

Back in 2015, Philly rapper Freeway announced he was diagnosed with End Stage Renal Disease. It’s the highest level of chronic kidney disease that affects the organs’ ability to purify the body’s blood. Free entered hemodialysis to keep his kidneys functioning and now he’s been given the green light to attain a new kidney.

In a statement issued to The Source, Freeway’s management team confirmed that his surgery was a success. “He is now in recovery,” the statement reads. “He thanks you all for your prayers!!!” On Freeway’s end, he posted a video to his Instagram account of him prepping for surgery at the hospital. “I’m going under now!” he wrote. “Thanks for all the love & support! Pray for me!!”

Since his diagnosis, Free has been devoted to organizations dedicated to assisting those with conditions like his. He’s partnered with the National Kidney Foundation and the American Kidney Fund. In 2016, the National Kidney Foundation reported that African American make up over 35 percent of people who use dialysis to treat kidney failure. Health conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure are also contributors to kidney failure.

RELATED: Freeway Updates Fans On Kidney Transplant Status, Shares Look Inside ‘Think Free’ Album [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Straight From His Dialysis Treatment – Freeway Shares Encouraging Words At Meek Mill Rally

Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close