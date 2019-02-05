CLOSE
National
HomeNational

President Trump Might Even Consider a ‘Human Wall’ at Border

1 reads
Leave a comment
President Donald J. Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

President Trump has gone to great lengths to fulfill his campaign promise of building a wall between Mexico and the Southern United States. This has included subjecting the country to the longest government shutdown in history, which he has threatened to resume. Now, since most political officials will not approve the wall’s construction, Trump claims he will build a “human wall” by sending extra military support to the Mexico/US border.

“Tremendous numbers of people are coming up through Mexico in the hopes of flooding our Southern Border,” he tweeted. “We have sent additional military. We will build a human wall if necessary. If we had a real wall, this would be a non-event!”

Trump’s tweet follows the Pentagon announcing on Sunday (Feb. 3) that close to 3,750 troops will be deployed to the Southern border to help the Customs and Border Protection agents that already patrol the area.

This move could be seen as Trump’s way of putting pressure on the bipartisan group of lawmakers that are designated to negotiate the money spent on border security to give Trump the $5.7 billion he says is needed to build the wall. The group has until Feb. 15 to create a deal that will satisfy The President. If not, the temporary resolution will expire and the government will once again be closed. During a conversation with the Wall Street Journal, Trump mentioned that his doubtful the group will come to a decision and that resuming the shutdown is “certainly an option.”

 

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First and Second Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

MORE WITH SAM SYLK LIVE

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

President Trump Might Even Consider a ‘Human Wall’ at Border was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close