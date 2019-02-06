CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

‘Being Mary Jane’ Teaser Shows Mary Jane In A Wedding Dress

1 reads
Leave a comment
Being Mary Jane Premiere Screening and Party

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Being Mary Jane fans are finally getting some closure after a teaser clip from the finale hit the Internet. The last time we caught up with Mary Jane was in 2017 before Gabrielle Union had a whole baby and moved on to a new show.

Despite the long hiatus, fans are excited to catch up with one of their favorite TV characters. While the trailer doesn’t give us much, Mary Jane is gazing at her reflection as she stands in a wedding dress in front the mirror seconds before her mother walks in and says, “it’s time.”

Michael Ealy’s character Justin proposed to Mary Jane at the end of season four, leading us to believe she’ll finally get to say “I do.”

Check out the teaser, below:

Need a full recap? Check out MadameNoire.com.

RELATED STORIES:

UPDATE: ‘Being Mary Jane’ To End In 2018 + Gabrielle Union Says Goodbye

At Last! BET And Gabrielle Union Reach Settlement In ‘Being Mary Jane’ Lawsuit

NFL: OCT 14 Bears at Dolphins

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade's Baby Girl Is Living Her Best Little Life On The 'Gram

17 photos Launch gallery

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade's Baby Girl Is Living Her Best Little Life On The 'Gram

Continue reading Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade’s Baby Girl Is Living Her Best Little Life On The ‘Gram

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade's Baby Girl Is Living Her Best Little Life On The 'Gram

[caption id="attachment_3018230" align="alignleft" width="815"] Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty[/caption] Alexis Olympia Ohanian isn't the only celebrity baby to have their own Instagram page. Kaavia James Union Wade may be just one month old, but her followers on the 'Gram are pretty impressive coming in at over 320K fans. From being a #ShadyBaby to Daddy's little girl, take a look at Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's newborn being utterly adorable. Just precious!

‘Being Mary Jane’ Teaser Shows Mary Jane In A Wedding Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close