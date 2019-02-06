CLOSE
Listen: 911 Call Placed By Kiyomi Leslie After Fight With Bow Wow

Bow Wow Kiyomi Leslie

Source: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office / WSB TV / Fulton County Sheriff’s Office / WSB TV

TMZ released the audio of Bow Wow’s girlfriend, Kiyomi Leslie‘s call to 911 on the night she and Bow Wow had their altercation. On the call she claims the police came before the her call and she was held up in the bedroom when the police arrived.

Listen to call below:

The call that sent police out the first time was placed by the building manager after another resident complained about the noise. Listen below:

The two were both arrested later that night and charged with misdemeanor battery.

Listen: 911 Call Placed By Kiyomi Leslie After Fight With Bow Wow was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

