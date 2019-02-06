CLOSE
Tyra Banks Opening Her Own Amusement Park

Q&A For NBC's ' The New Celebrity Apprentice' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

You better make more history Tyra! The supermodel turns businesswoman is on to her next big venture…. an amusement park!

The 45-year-old star just announced the news that she’s creating a brand-new modeling attraction, aptly named Modelland, set to open later this year. (Modelland was also the name of her 2010 young adult novel she wrote about her life.)

It’s reportedly going to be a multi-level 21,000 sq. ft space in Santa Monica Place (an open-air shopping center) that will feature retail shops, dining destinations, interactive entertainment and much, much more.

 

