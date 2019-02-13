Substitute Teacher Told Child His Athletic Wear Is ‘Prison Attire’

According to WTVD, when Billy Byrd picked his son up from Rand Elementary School in Wake County, North Carolina, the child told his father an upsetting story about his Music Class’ substitute teacher.

DeJuan Hoggard of WTVD writes:

In a Facebook post, Byrd said a substitute music teacher singled out his son for wearing athletic gear, by going as far as to say the clothing was “prison attire.”

“We always dress him with the best attire we can afford,” Byrd told ABC11. “For her to say that him having athletic wear or attire on was going to put him in a position to go to prison, that really bothered me the most.”

Byrd told ABC11 that the substitute was supposed to show the music class a video, but had difficulty getting students, including his son, to calm down. So instead, Byrd said, she went on say Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination was a “complete fabrication.”

“She basically targeted me,” 10-year-old Nathan Byrd told WRAL. “She said, ‘If y’all keep doing what you’re doing, you’re going to go to jail.’ So, I stood up in front of the class and I said, ‘So, you’re basically going to predict my future that hasn’t even happened yet?’”

Parents of other students reportedly corroborated Byrd’s story.

The teacher also reportedly decided against showing a planned video to the class to teach them the lies about Martin Luther King, and how all real Christians support Donald Trump.

Wake County Schools later issued a statement letting parents know they were definitely getting to the bottom of the problem.

“Late Friday afternoon, the principal and staff at Rand Road Elementary talked with several students about comments made by a substitute teacher,” the statement said. “The day ended before staff was able to fully understand what happened so additional conversations will take place Monday.”

The teacher has reportedly been “frozen” on the substitute list while the district investigates the incident.

