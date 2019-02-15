So you want to show your boo a good time but you’re broke? Well don’t give up on date night! Here are a few low cost things that you could do! Try having a wine tasting night and only buy the wine that you can afford. Or you can just take a day off from work and cuddle all day!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s Top 10 Romantic Date Ideas If You’re Broke was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 1 hour ago

Also On 100.3: