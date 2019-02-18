CLOSE
T.I.: Family Hustle Production Halted

T.I. has halted production on The Family Hustle for a family emergency.

Tip’s sister Precious Harris, who often appears with him and Tiny on the show, is in an ICU in Atlanta. The 66-year-old was in a serious car crash last week in which her vehicle hit a utility pole, which triggered an asthma attack.

According to TMZ, T.I. won’t resume production until Precious is out of the woods.

Fasho Thouughts:

  • Tip, Tiny and Precious are all really close. This is understandable.
  • Get well soon, Precious!
