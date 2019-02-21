DL’s Top 10: Things We Wouldn’t Have Without Black Inventors

Black inventors have contributed so much to our society but for some reason they don’t get that much attention. For starters we wouldn’t have traffic lights…can you imagine the roads without them? Sounds dangerous. We also wouldn’t have pacemakers! Pacemakers are medical devices that save a number of lives every year. Hear more in the audio above.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 21 hours ago

