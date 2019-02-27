Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Multiple Attempted Child Abductions In One Day In The Same Neighborhood

0 reads
Leave a comment

Two attempted child abductions were reported in a single neighborhood Saturday, Channel 2 Action News reports.

The children’s parents told police that a man with a grey beard and woman who is missing teeth attempted to grab their kids at a gas station, according police.

According to reports, the first incident involved Joshua Thomas’ son and his friends, who are 9 to 10 years old. Thomas said the children were hanging out at the gas station when the man and woman in a green Honda Civic approached them.

“He was trying to give him money,” Thomas said. “If they took the money, (the suspects) tried to get them in the car.”

When offers of drugs and money didn’t work, the woman allegedly tried to grab one of the kids, but the children ran away. Thomas and his wife called police when his son told him what happened.

“I’m a father,” Thomas said. “I have 10 children and a granddaughter, so it’s scary when you got someone in your neighborhood trying to get your kids.”

The news station mentions the same suspects attempted to grab another child in the same neighborhood except they were in a different colored car this time.

 An investigation is ongoing.

Baby Makers: Celebs Who Have 4 or More Kids

33 photos Launch gallery

Baby Makers: Celebs Who Have 4 or More Kids

Continue reading Baby Makers: Celebs Who Have 4 or More Kids

Baby Makers: Celebs Who Have 4 or More Kids

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Multiple Attempted Child Abductions In One Day In The Same Neighborhood was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close