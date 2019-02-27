Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Woman Left Baby In Rain While She Tried To Cash Forged Check

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

(Spalding County Sheriff’s Office)

A Georgia woman is accused of leaving her baby outside in the rain while she tried to cash a fraudulent check.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, 21-year-old Meshon-Shontey Sands was arrested Friday after running from Sky Check Cashing, where she and 18-year-old Tionna Pugh, allegedly tried to cash a fake check.

According to reports Sands was being taken into custody, she said two men took her 7-month-old.

She told officials that she left the baby in a vehicle with the men who sped off with the child as she ran from the store. Sands and Pugh said they didn’t know the identity of either man, according to the release.

However, a hotel clerk at a nearby Comfort Inn and Suites called police after finding the baby abandoned behind the hotel, police said. The child was found strapped into a car seat while sitting in the rain.

Emergency officials checked the baby for injuries and health concerns before the baby was turned over to the Division of Family and Children Services, according to the release.

Sands was reportedly charged with second-degree forgery, cruelty to children, reckless conduct and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. The charges Pugh faces were not reported.

Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

18 photos Launch gallery

Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Continue reading Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Woman Left Baby In Rain While She Tried To Cash Forged Check was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close