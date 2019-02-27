According to cbsnews.com Tax Refunds are Shrinking.

This time last year the amount of people getting taxes back is down 26%

Keep in mind we are only 3 weeks into tax seasons, data released by the Internal Revenue Service, also showed that the average refund so far this year is $2,640, down from $3,169 in 2018.

The number of taxes process has only been about 6.6% and 28million have had their taxes delayed until Feb 27, which is today

Tax Refunds Are Shrinking! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com