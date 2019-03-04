CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Looks Like Issa Rae is Engaged! See The Gorgeous Ring!

8 reads
Leave a comment

 

Insecure star and creator Issa Rae doesn’t share much of her private life besides her posting pics of her amazing circle of friends and their lit parties on Instagram but it seems like she is letting us know that she is in love and engaged with one her latest post!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Although Issa has been quietly working on new projects and not posting much lately, she let us into another one of her epic parties, this time for Mardi Gras, and we noticed a very beautiful ring on that certain finger.  She hasn’t confirmed or denied it but we did see the same ring in a couple other recent posts as well.

 

So who is the lucky man?  We have NO idea!  But we are anxious to find out!  Is it one of the many men that we see at her parties?  Is it someone in Hollywood maybe a castmate?  Or maybe it’s someone that isn’t in the spotlight.

Either way, we are happy for our girl Issa and cannot wait to see this man or how gorgeous she will be on her wedding day.  We just hope she shares it with us!

 

View this post on Instagram

What’s that blingy thing on that ring finger sis? #IssaRae

A post shared by TheYBF (@theybf_daily) on

 

The Latest:

Looks Like Issa Rae is Engaged! See The Gorgeous Ring! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close