East Columbus woman indicted on murder charges following shooting death of sister

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office indicted 35-year-old Anjoure Lawrence on two counts of murder, following the shooting death of her sister in February in east Columbus.

According to reports, Lawrence allegedly followed her sister, 32-year-old Sade Carrie Garner, outside of a home on E. 13th Avenue following an altercation on Feb. 23 before shooting her in the head.

She was pronounced dead not long after officers found her body in the driveway.

Her arraignment is set for March 20.

Source: 10TV.com

