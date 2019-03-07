31 reads Leave a comment
The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office indicted 35-year-old Anjoure Lawrence on two counts of murder, following the shooting death of her sister in February in east Columbus.
According to reports, Lawrence allegedly followed her sister, 32-year-old Sade Carrie Garner, outside of a home on E. 13th Avenue following an altercation on Feb. 23 before shooting her in the head.
She was pronounced dead not long after officers found her body in the driveway.
Her arraignment is set for March 20.
Source: 10TV.com
A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home
23 photos Launch gallery
A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home
1. August of 2018Source: 1 of 23
2. September 6, 2018Source: 2 of 23
3. September 9, 2018Source: 3 of 23
4. September 10, 2018Source: 4 of 23
5. September 11, 2018Source: 5 of 23
6. September 12, 2018Source: 6 of 23
7. September 13, 2018Source: 7 of 23
8. September 14, 2018Source: 8 of 23
9. September 18, 2018Source: 9 of 23
10. September 21, 2018Source: 10 of 23
11. September 24, 2018Source: 11 of 23
12. September 26, 2018Source: 12 of 23
13. September 26, 2018Source: 13 of 23
14. September 29, 2018Source: 14 of 23
15. September 29, 2018Source: 15 of 23
16. October 5, 2018Source: 16 of 23
17. October 5, 2018Source: 17 of 23
18. October 17, 2018Source: 18 of 23
19. October 17, 2018Source: 19 of 23
20. October 19, 2018Source: 20 of 23
21. October 19, 2018Source: 21 of 23
22. October 22, 2018Source: 22 of 23
23. October 22, 2018Source: 23 of 23
East Columbus woman indicted on murder charges following shooting death of sister was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
comments – add yours