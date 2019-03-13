Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Octavia is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Octavia and her boyfriend Kyler are in their early 30’s. Octavia’s friends met Kyler for the first time and they don’t care for him too much. The last time they voiced a negative opinion about someone she dated, they were right. Tonight, Octavia wants to know if should she take her friends thoughts and concerns into consideration or live her best life until her boyfriend shows her otherwise.

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: