Most people jump on social media to browse the platforms to see what their friends, family, celebrities, or favorite influencers are doing. If you haven’t been on social media for the past few hours then you would know that Facebook and Instagram have been down. Currently you can’t do much of anything on the social media sites because of some type of technological issues. Both platforms had a worldwide outrage and users are NOT happy. The blackout largely effected the United States and countries in western Europe.

Facebook is hard at to fix the problem and they’ve released a statement because their users were not happy! Rapper Soulja Boy has a solution for all the platforms. He took to twitter (the only popular social media site not down at the moment) to solve the issue.

🤷🏾‍♂️ Facebook????? Soulja Boy App is up and well! This would never happen to us smh 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/rSTOnHWAei — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) March 13, 2019

While Soulja boy is trolling, everyone hopped on twitter to troll Facebook and Instagram:

Facebook AND Instagram are down… MySpace, it's your chance to make a comeback!#FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/ILccg1PtC8 — Troy Osinoff (@yo) March 13, 2019

yall what if instagram won’t come back, many lives will take drastic turns and you know it#instagram#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/rENdI3S00d — habsanxo (@habsanxo) March 13, 2019

Instagram And Facebook Go Down And The World Doesn’t Know How to Act was originally published on 92q.com

Written By: QuickSilva Posted 22 hours ago

