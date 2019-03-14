CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Lori Loughlin, Daughter Olivia Jade Lose Endorsements In Wake Of College Cheating Scandal

2 reads
Leave a comment
The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala

Source: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

The repercussions for Lori Loughlin and her daughter Olivia Jade in regards to the college cheating scandal have started rolling in and boy are they SWIFT. Sephora has ended their partnership with Olivia Jade and Hallmark Channel has ended their relationship with Loughlin.

Olivia Jade, the 19-year-old USC student who promoted Sephora’s products in sponsored Instagram posts and created her very own palette was dropped Thursday morning according to TMZ. The company released a statement saying, “After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately.”

Her collection was also removed from the website.

Loughlin, who partnered with Hallmark was cut today as well. The brand said it was “saddened” by the allegations and have stopped development of all productions she was involved in.

Olivia faces possible expulsion from USC.

RELATED: The Best ‘Aunt Becky’ Memes Following Lori Loughlin’s College Bribery Scandal

RELATED: How Many Scams You Got: Dozens, Including Celebs Charged In Alleged College Cheating Scandal

Lori Loughlin, Daughter Olivia Jade Lose Endorsements In Wake Of College Cheating Scandal was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close