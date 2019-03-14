Entertainment
2 Brothers Electrocuted, 1 Killed, Trying To Remove Drone From Tree

Brothers Reff and Calvin Teasley were electrocuted while trying to remove a drone from a tree. Reff was killed and Calvin tells WSB-TV he almost died too.

According to reports Calvin was badly hurt and sent the hospital. The men were shocked when the metal pole they were using hit a power line.

Calvin told reporters that he first tried to use a piece of wood he taped together to get the drone down. When that didn’t work, he said a neighbor brought over the long metal pole.

As the brothers used the pole to try and retrieve the drone, the pole hit power lines, sending powerful electrical currents into the brothers.

The shock reportedly knocked the brothers over onto a nearby storm drain.

Photojournalist and drone pilot Alan Hand told the station that people who fly drones as a hobby have to be extra careful where they fly.

“You should always stay away from utility poles,” Hand said.

Hand warned to be even more careful when a drone gets stuck in a tree.

“I would let a tree climber get it and he knows what to do and how to stay away from power lines,” Hand said.

Calvin told the station that he is lost without his brother and is still dealing with his death.

2 Brothers Electrocuted, 1 Killed, Trying To Remove Drone From Tree was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Photos
