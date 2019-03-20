Delaware County Introduces New Program Offers Free Books On Buses

Indulge in a book while on your commute.

You do it, I do it, if you traveling on a bus you pull your phone out and be all over social media or listening to music.

Delaware County came up with a creative plan to help people to get to read more called Books on the Bus.

“Some passengers have longer rides,” explained Ginny Berry, marketing and community relations specialists for the Delaware Area Transit Agency. “Some are going to medical appointments or shopping, other appointments where they may not have another chance to get out to get to the library and another source to get books. This is a great way for them to pick up a book while they are riding the bus.”

Many are the books are donated and riders can take them with them as they wish! They come in all genres. If you would like to donate you can contact Ginny Berry at 740-368-9383.

Source: 10TV

