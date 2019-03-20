CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Delaware County Introduces New Program Offers Free Books On Buses

1 reads
Leave a comment

Indulge in a book while on your commute.

You do it, I do it, if you traveling on a bus you pull your phone out and be all over social media or listening to music.

Delaware County came up with a creative plan to help people to get to read more called Books on the Bus.

“Some passengers have longer rides,” explained Ginny Berry, marketing and community relations specialists for the Delaware Area Transit Agency. “Some are going to medical appointments or shopping, other appointments where they may not have another chance to get out to get to the library and another source to get books. This is a great way for them to pick up a book while they are riding the bus.”

Many are the books are donated and riders can take them with them as they wish! They come in all genres. If you would like to donate you can contact Ginny Berry at 740-368-9383.

25 Books Every African-American Should Read

25 photos Launch gallery

25 Books Every African-American Should Read

Continue reading 25 Books Every African-American Should Read

25 Books Every African-American Should Read

Source: 10TV

Delaware County Introduces New Program Offers Free Books On Buses was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close