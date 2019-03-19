CLOSE
Report Of Columbus Missing Girl is Fake!

Columbus Ohio Downtown

Source: nford / Radio One

According to 10tv there was a missing person report issued Monday for a 4 yr old girl.

COLUMBUS, Ohio  – The Columbus Division of Police says the report of a missing 4-year-old girl from east Columbus is a lie.  Police sent out information on Monday saying Briana Jefferson was last seen in east Columbus walking in the area of Hampton Road and East Broad Street

