CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Daniel Caesar Calls Out Black People, Dave Chappelle Comments & More In Drunken Rant [Video]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Damn, I hope it’s not time to cancel Daniel Caesar. He has great music.

Caesar went on Instagram Live to drunk rant to express his thoughts on Black people, celebrities and more. The rant kicked off with Caesar asking why black people were mean to social influencer YesJulz who was recently involved in a Twitter back and forth with fellow influencer and “State Of The Culture” co-host Scottie Beam and Karen Civil.

Check Out: Black Twitter Is Dragging Culture Vulture YesJulz By Her Blaccent For Coming At Scottie Beam & Karen Civil

He then turned his attention to “cancel culture,” how Black people need to bridge the gap “can’t win the game by choosing to not accept the winning team’s [white people’s] strategy.” He also addressed Dave Chappelle’s homophobic joke saying “he can say what he wants.” He also had some words for “State Of The Culture” host and Podcaster Joe Budden.

Now the “Best Part” singer did say that anyone that disagrees with him “can stop listening to his music.”

Caesar has some dope music so I don’t think he should be canceled. He even says although he doesn’t agree with Budden and Chappelle’s words, he’s not going to cancel him. Towards the end he says he wants Black people to win.

However, someone should have taken homie’s phone. Let’s see what he says when he’s sober.

Also Check Out: Daniel Caesar’s Tiny Desk Concert Is EVERYTHING [Watch]

Also Check Out: Daniel Caesar Breaks Down “Blessed,” Issa Rae & More In “Voices”

Stone Soul 2018: Daniel Caesar Serenades The Crowd

7 photos Launch gallery

Stone Soul 2018: Daniel Caesar Serenades The Crowd

Continue reading Stone Soul 2018: Daniel Caesar Serenades The Crowd

Stone Soul 2018: Daniel Caesar Serenades The Crowd

Daniel Caesar gives a simple yet moving performance at Stone Soul 2018.

Daniel Caesar Calls Out Black People, Dave Chappelle Comments & More In Drunken Rant [Video] was originally published on www.kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close