CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Ella Mai Concert! [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Ella Mai

Source: Brandon Ballard / _BrandonCaptures_

Last night’s Ella Mai show was a complete vibe. The UK singer took everybody inside House of Blues to their own form of sanctuary and even compelled one man to carry out a very courageous deed!

J.R. Riley got down on bended knee just as “Boo’d Up” began playing and his now fiancé Brittani Sargent couldn’t contain herself with excitement. The eruption on the floor for fellow concert goers prompted Ella to bring the couple on stage to share their good news with everyone!

Riley told the audience how much his fiancé wanted to hit the concert and Ella surprised them both by making “Boo’d Up” a full on duet with them! Watch the adorable video below and an exclusive interview with J Mac as they explain how it all went down!

RELATED: Ella Mai Plays “Shoot Your Shot” In Her “Shot Clock” Video [NEW VIDEO]

RELATED: Ella Mai Plays ‘Trippin With Ella Mai’ And More With The MHMS! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Ella Mai Shares “Trip” Video [NEW VIDEO]

Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Ella Mai Concert! [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close