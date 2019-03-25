Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Fraternity Members Kicked Out Of Organization After “Pick My Cotton” Video Goes Viral

0 reads
Leave a comment

The University of Georgia’s Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity has been suspended after video featuring members whipping someone while referring to cotton picking drew an online backlash.

ABC News reports, the national chapter suspended the UGA chapter and expelled four members who were featured in the video.

“Since 1899, our fraternity has taken much pride in the diversity and uniqueness of our membership,” the national chapter’s statement read. “Tau Kappa Epsilon has never had an exclusionary clause in our membership. Our founders believed, as we do today, in the personal worth and character of the individual, not his wealth, rank, or honor.”

“TKE does not condone or support any actions by its members that would be defined as racist, discriminatory, and/or offensive.”

In the video, a fraternity member can be seen whipping another student with a belt while shouting “pick my cotton, bitch,” to which the person being whipped responds “I’m not Black.”

Another member in the room then says “You’re not using the right words,” to which the member holding the belt responds, “pick my cotton, nigger.”

All four members involved with the video have reportedly been expelled. The school chapter says the video was not filmed during a frat function.

In addition to the fraternity’s actions, the university says it is conducting an investigation of its own. The members remain enrolled for now.

“Racism has no place on our campus,” the university said. “We will continue our efforts to promote a welcoming and supportive learning environment for our students, faculty and staff.

Brandy Becomes An Honorary AKA + More Celebs Who Have Gone Greek

15 photos Launch gallery

Brandy Becomes An Honorary AKA + More Celebs Who Have Gone Greek

Continue reading Brandy Becomes An Honorary AKA + More Celebs Who Have Gone Greek

Brandy Becomes An Honorary AKA + More Celebs Who Have Gone Greek

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Fraternity Members Kicked Out Of Organization After “Pick My Cotton” Video Goes Viral was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close