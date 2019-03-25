LIL KIM REVEALS ALBUM NAME & RELEASE DATE

The Queen Bee is finally ready to drop her fifth studio album. While performing at a show, Lil Kim announced the release date and title of her upcoming album. Check the footage out below:

During her set, she told concertgoers, “Alright, well I’m here… F*ck it. May 17th.” She added, “Nine’. The album. It’s my fifth album.”

Her last album, The Naked Truth was released September 27, 2005, nearly 14 years ago. Kim has been spotted in the studio recently with a lot of artist like Fabolous, Remy Ma, and even R. Kelly.

Will you listen??

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 16 hours ago

