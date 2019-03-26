Jussie Smollet Criminal Case Charges Dropped!!

Whoa! According to reports, Jussie Smollett will not be prosecuted for allegedly faking his own attack. TMZ is reporting that all of the charges have been dropped!

Jussie and his lawyer have plans to address the media in a live stream. Smollett was facing 16 felony counts of lying to police in the alleged racial homophobic attacks. Reports say Jussie will surrender his $10k bond.

Smollett’s lawyer said, “Jussie’s lawyers say, “Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him. Jussie was attacked by 2 people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public, causing an inappropriate rush to judgment.”

He added, “”Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result.”

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 6 hours ago

