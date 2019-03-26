CLOSE
Jennifer Williams is Returning to BBW:LA!

LeBron James 26th Birthday Party Arrivals

Fans of Basketball Wives LA are all super surprised that Jennifer Williams is returning for the upcoming 8th season. If you watched, you know that season 7 was super rough on her because she ended up having beefing with almost half of the cast.

Williams was going through a volatile break up with her ex, Tim Norman, of the Sweetie Pie franchise and she had some explosive fallouts with her castmates Evelyn Lozada, Malaysia Pargo, and executive producer Shaunie O’Neal. It got so bad that Williams skipped the reunion show.

With it being so much heat on her, fans didn’t think that Shaunie would even ask Williams to return to the show but according to reports, she will be filming with the rest of the crew.

 

