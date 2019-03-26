CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Gary Owens Says Delta Racially Profiled His Wife

0 reads
Leave a comment
BET & Make A Wish Foundation Recipient Wish To Attend BET Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Oh Boy! Cincinnati native, comedian Gary Owen has put Delta Airlines on blast! Owens claims that the company racially profiled his wife, who happens to be a black woman.

Gary Owen

Source: Station Provided/WTLC / Station Provided/Boom

Owen claimed in an Instagram video that his wife, Kenya Duke,  was racially profiled by the Delta agent while attempting to board her flight from Cincinnati to San Francisco, saying, “So this morning, my wife and daughter were flying from Cincinnati, Ohio to San Francisco, California on Delta. 7:20AM, Gate B21. So they tell everybody to line up for first [class]. So my wife gets in line, and the guy working the gate at B21, Cincinnati Airport asks my wife, ‘Oh, are you in first?’ And my wife said, ‘Yeah, I am.’ And then my wife said, ‘Are you not gonna ask the guy behind me?’ And he goes, ‘No.’ My wife said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Cause I don’t feel like it.”

Owens added, “Now my wife’s a Black lady. The guy behind her’s a white dude, and the ticket agent was a white dude. But he asked the Black lady, ‘Are you in first?’ But not the white dude. So, Delta – I have almost 3 million miles with you. When you see this lady, that’s my wife. She flies first. Don’t ask.”

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, a Delta rep has responded to Owens, saying, “Delta does not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We are reviewing the situation with our Cincinnati team and are in contact with the customer to better understand what transpired.”

Several celebrities like comedian Affion Crockett and actress Jada Pinkett-Smith rallied behind Owen, noting that they’ve experienced the same profiling while trying to board flights with Delta Airlines.

Gary Owens Says Delta Racially Profiled His Wife was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close