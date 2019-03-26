Gary Owens Says Delta Racially Profiled His Wife

Oh Boy! Cincinnati native, comedian Gary Owen has put Delta Airlines on blast! Owens claims that the company racially profiled his wife, who happens to be a black woman.

Owen claimed in an Instagram video that his wife, Kenya Duke, was racially profiled by the Delta agent while attempting to board her flight from Cincinnati to San Francisco, saying, “So this morning, my wife and daughter were flying from Cincinnati, Ohio to San Francisco, California on Delta. 7:20AM, Gate B21. So they tell everybody to line up for first [class]. So my wife gets in line, and the guy working the gate at B21, Cincinnati Airport asks my wife, ‘Oh, are you in first?’ And my wife said, ‘Yeah, I am.’ And then my wife said, ‘Are you not gonna ask the guy behind me?’ And he goes, ‘No.’ My wife said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Cause I don’t feel like it.”

Owens added, “Now my wife’s a Black lady. The guy behind her’s a white dude, and the ticket agent was a white dude. But he asked the Black lady, ‘Are you in first?’ But not the white dude. So, Delta – I have almost 3 million miles with you. When you see this lady, that’s my wife. She flies first. Don’t ask.”

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, a Delta rep has responded to Owens, saying, “Delta does not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We are reviewing the situation with our Cincinnati team and are in contact with the customer to better understand what transpired.”

Several celebrities like comedian Affion Crockett and actress Jada Pinkett-Smith rallied behind Owen, noting that they’ve experienced the same profiling while trying to board flights with Delta Airlines.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 7 hours ago

