Alfre Woodard Stars In Netflix’s ‘Juanita’ & Shows That Women Of A Certain Age Still Got It

Feature Story
| 03.26.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s rare to see women of a certain age in a leading role like the lead character in Netflix’s Juanita. Alfre Woodard stars as the down home “ghetto” grandmother, who abandons her caretaker role to go on an life-defining adventure. She finds new love, has great sex and rediscovers what it is to put herself first.

“Women tend to put themselves last. They put their needs behind their kids, their lovers, the co-workers or whoever it is,” Alfre Woodard explained during a candid conversation on our interview series “In This Room.”

“We are made of strong stuff. And we always think ‘I can take it, I don’t know if he can take it’ I don’t know if she can take it, but I can take it.” But Alfre’s father offered her this piece of advice. “Just because you can don’t mean you need to!”

If you haven’t watched Juanita yet, the seasoned and hunky Blair Underwood plays an interesting role and appears often in his underwear. According to Alfre, it was her husband’s idea (he wrote the screenplay) to use the handsome actor.

“He said, I need a way in and I can’t quite find it. I hear him holler one day and he says ‘I got it. I got it. Juanita is low-woman on the totem pole. Working class, woman of color. Black woman. Everybody looks past her on the bus, everywhere. But every woman has a fantasy– Blair Underwood is her fantasy man. And he’s trifling because the working woman can’t get a break.”

After one quick phone call, Blair Underwood agreed to do the movie and the rest was history. Watch Alfre talk about Juanita above.

RELATED STORIES:

We Got Five On It: Here’s A Few Ideas For The Obamas Now That They Have A Netflix Deal

Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn Up Charlie’

Alfre Woodard Stars In Netflix’s ‘Juanita’ & Shows That Women Of A Certain Age Still Got It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close