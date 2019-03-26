CLOSE
Americans Spent How Much Money Drunk Shopping Online?

National Drink Wine Day

Drunk shopping online is apparently a thing; and according to a new survey, Americans spent an estimated $48 billion last year booze bargain hunting.

The Hustle surveyed more than 2,000 adults who drink alcohol and asked about their online shopping habits.

Nearly 85 percent of those shoppers visited and bought something on Amazon. Shoes and clothing are the most popular purchases.

The average checkout total was more than $400.

Have you shopped while drunk before?

