George Wallace Doesn’t Turn Down A Gig

The DL Hughley Show
| 03.26.19
Comedian George Wallace works just about every day! He takes all kinds of gigs, corporate, private and even church. He says he does the church gigs and “people are cursing in church now.” Especially when they can’t open their wine for communion. He says he works so much because he loves it.

He’s going to have some fun this week and is headed to New York this week to visit with Reverend Al Sharpton who he jokes  we need to “start a go feed me fund” for. But, he love him and all that he tries to do, like getting rid of the n-word. Rev. Al burred the n-word in a grave, “but on that third day the n-word got up.” But Rev. Al is still fighting.

