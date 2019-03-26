CLOSE
Michael B. Jordan To Star In Warner Bros.’ ‘Methuselah’ Movie

Variety reports that Michael B. Jordan will produce and star in “Methuselah,” a Warner Bros film., based on the Biblical story of a man who lived to be 969 years old.

Jordan will produce through his Outlier Society production company along with Heyday’s David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford.

Warner Bros. has reportedly been working on the project for several years with Will Smith and Tom Cruise. According to reports the original script was written by Zach Dean in 2014.

Methuselah is referenced in the Book of Genesis as the son of Enoch, who lived to be 365 years old. The scripts have focused on Methuselah’s survival skills.

Michael B. Jordan To Star In Warner Bros.' 'Methuselah' Movie

