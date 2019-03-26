CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million Copies

Penguin Random House claims that the former First Lady's book is on its way to be the most popular memoir of all-time.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Michelle Obama Becoming

Source: Miller Mobley / Miller Mobley

Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Becoming is making even more history!

Not only was it the best-selling book of 2018 in the U.S, but it’s very close to becoming the most successful memoir of all-time. It’s being reported that she’s sold nearly 10 million copies around the world since its November debut.

“We believe this could be the most successful memoir in history,” Thomas Rabe, head of one of Penguin Random House’s parent companies, said Tuesday according to the Wall Street Journal.

Penguin’s chief executive, Markus Dohle co-signed on Rabe’s sentiments.

“I’m not aware, in my personal experience with Penguin Random House, that we ever sold 10 million units of a memoir,” he said.

The Hill reported that a Penguin Random House spokeswoman confirmed the numbers, saying on Tuesday that, in the United States and Canada alone, “Becoming” has “sold more than 6.2 million units across print, digital, and audio formats since its publication.”(Book sales aren’t routinely tracked in other countries.)

As we previously reportedBecoming is an immensely personal book where Obama opened up for the first time publicly about a range of issues including experiencing a miscarriage, conceiving both of her children with IVF and having to seek couples therapy with former President Barack Obama” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>President Barack Obama.

In addition, the 55-year-old described falling in love with Mr Obama one summer night in Chicago.

“As soon as I allowed myself to feel anything for Barack,” she writes, “the feelings came rushing – a toppling blast of lust, gratitude, fulfillment, wonder.”

Since Becoming dropped last November, it’s been an instant sensation, selling out stadiums across the country for her 2018 book tour.

Former President Obama’s memoir is slated to drop in the near future.

RELATED NEWS:

Girl, Bye! Roseanne Barr Tries To Blame Michelle Obama For Getting Fired From ABC

Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet

Michelle Obama’s Memoir Has Officially Become 2018’s Best-Selling Book

US-POLITICS-STATE OF THE UNION

5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama's Intimate Memoir, 'Becoming'

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama's Intimate Memoir, 'Becoming'

Continue reading 5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama’s Intimate Memoir, ‘Becoming’

5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama's Intimate Memoir, 'Becoming'

       

Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million Copies was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close