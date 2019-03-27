Faith based adoption agencies in Michigan that receive tax payer funding will not be allowed to turn away same sex couples of members of the LGBT community. The AG has recognized that a 2015 law that allowed agencies to refuse to help couples of the same sex was discriminatory. And it’s about time!

Jazzy Report: Faith Based Adoption Agencies Will No Longer Be Able To Turn Away Members Of The LGBT Community was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

