People really hate being called racist. So much so that they’ll actually argue with you and try to convince you that they’re not racist. Oddly enough there are a few phrases that they love to use that actually aren’t that effective. Like, “why must everything be about race?,” or “I used to date a black girl/guy.” Listen to the audio above for the full list.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s Top 10 Phrases People Use To Claim They’re Not Racist was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 100.3: