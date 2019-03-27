CLOSE
Report: Monica Files For Divorce From Ex-NBA Star Shannon Brown

BET and the NBA Players Association The Players Awards

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

Monica and former NBA guard Shannon Brown are calling it quits.

According to TMZ, Brown filed the paper work earlier this month in Atlanta. The pair have a 5-year-old daughter together named Laiyah and Monica has two songs from a previous relationship with “Umma Do Me” rapper and music executive, Rocko.

There’s no details in regards on child or spousal support according to TMZ but Monica attempted to have to divorce documents sealed. The couple were married in 2010 in a beautiful ceremony but there was speculation dating back to October of 2018 that the pair were separated. In more than a few recent images on Instagram, she’s been spotted without her rock on her finger.

