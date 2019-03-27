A second survivor of the February 2018 Parkland mass shooting has committed suicide this week.

According to the Miami Herald, 16-year-old Calvin Desir took his own life late Saturday evening. Desir was the second survivor of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to commit suicide in a week. 19-year-old Sydney Aiello, who recently graduated from the school, took her own life a week ago.

Desir’s sister, Brittany Wright, has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for funeral expenses.

“Calvin was so loving and well loved by all his peers and family,” Wright wrote on the campaign page. “He enjoyed riding his bike with his friends, shopping, cooking and trying new recipes with his mom, performing yard work and various chores with his dad and spending quality time with our baby sister and I.”

“I can tell you firsthand that he was one of a kind, very soft spoken, and never once hurt a fly. If you ever asked him to do the simplest task, he was right on it. His selflessness and quick action to help others is something that we all deeply admired. Calvin Desir was truly special to us all and will forever live on in our hearts. We love you Calvin!”

According to the Herald, the City of Coral Springs has planned a Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Town Hall Meeting at the city hall.

If you or someone you love is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

Calvin Desir Is The Second Survivor Of The Parkland Shooting To Die By Suicide In One Week was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com