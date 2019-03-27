CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Floyd Mayweather’s Ex-Girlfriend Shantel Jackson Accuses Him Of Stealing $3 Million In Jewelry

1 reads
Leave a comment

Floyd Mayweather‘s former girlfriend Shantel Jackson claims the fighter stole close to $3 million in jewelry from her following their break up.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Jackson is revealing the full list of items she claims Mayweather stole from her. She previously accused Mayweather stealing a number of items worth nearly $1 million from her storage units, including luxury clothes, shoes, and handbags.

In the newly filed documents, Jackson claims Mayweather also took:

  • $2.5 million diamond ring
  • $250,000 diamond earrings
  • $32,000 Chanel watch
  • $100,000 diamond bracelet
  • $20,000 diamond heart necklace
  • $21,000 Louis Vuitton lock necklace

Which totals up to $2,923,000.

She also lists items with an unknown value that were allegedly taken:

  • Platinum MasterPiece Rolex watch with diamonds
  • Gold MasterPiece Rolex watch with diamonds
  • Diamond Rolex
  • Diamond cross necklace
  • Diamond cuff

In 2014, Jackson, who dated Floyd Mayweather before starting her current relationship with Nelly, sued the fighter, accusing him of assault, battery, defamation, and invasion of privacy (for allegedly releasing information about an abortion she had on his social media).

He has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

20 photos Launch gallery

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Continue reading Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Floyd Mayweather’s Ex-Girlfriend Shantel Jackson Accuses Him Of Stealing $3 Million In Jewelry was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close