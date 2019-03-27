A woman from Cleveland risked it all to be the best employee ever! She even took the Ohio State Troopers on a high-speed chase and her reasoning was that she was on her way to work. Check out the footage below:

In the video, you can see troopers making several attempts to slow the driver down. At one point, they cornered her on a highway, but the woman blew right through the barricade, hitting at least three cop cars, according to NBC4i.com.

The high-speed chase finally came to an end when the driver was forced into a light pole, and later, into handcuffs. Her grandfather had just purchased that vehicle for her the day this incident happened.

Cleveland Woman Takes State Troopers on High-speed chase was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 10 hours ago

