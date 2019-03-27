R&B singer Tweet and her daughter Shenice say that they are both done with church. Tweet was engaged to Pastor Jamal Bryant and also grew up in the church but says that enough is enough.

Tweet said in the video, “Speak your truth. Cause I am. I’m not shutting up no more. I’m speaking my truth What y’all wanna know? I’m sick of it. Enough is enough. I’m tired. It’s coming out in the music, it’s coming out in interviews, it’s coming out. I’m saying what I wanna say. I’m not shading nobody, I’m telling my truth. And church has been the worst. I will not do church anymore. I love God, I have a relationship with God, but you won’t see me in nobody’s church house. I’m not giving nobody my tithes. I’m not giving 10 percent to nobody, period. That’s it. Sorry.”

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, her daughter Shenice, said,”What y’all gotta understand is, my mom, in 2006 or 2007, she transformed in front of my eyes. She literally gave her life to Christ and really wanted to be steadfast and do what she wanted to do for God. But to see your efforts kind of be spat on… you started to trust people. Because you think they’re living what they’re preaching or singing about, and to see a lot of people behind closed doors not be nothing… it was a culture shock for me. When I talked to certain elders who be in my DMs, some of y’all pastors, I have to remind them who they are. And they’ll be surprised that I’m celibate, or ‘no I don’t want a drink, I’m good.’ That’s what broke my heart. Like, you should already know to do right. Why aren’t you doing right? I’d rather just stay in the world.”

Tweet said that despite her experiences, she knows that she is still a child of God.

Tweet Says She is Done With the Church! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 13 hours ago

