Tiffany Haddish Scored 7 Netflix Specials!!

Ok Tiffany!! Tiffany Haddish has to be on cloud nine right now. She just made the ultimate come up by scoring not one, but seven Netflix stand up comedy specials. You think that Mo’nique gonna be mad??

One of the shows will be her own comedy stand up special and then she will produce a series of six half-hour-long specials executive produced with Wanda Sykes, called “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.” She’ll host each episode, and the specials will feature a line-up of female comics – all of which are her personal friends, according to TheJasmineBrand.com.

Some of the comediennes that will be featured in “They Ready” include “The Last O.G.’s” Tracey Ashley, Chaunté Wayans of the legendary Wayans family, and April Macie, Marlo Williams, and Flame Monroe.

Will You Watch?

