Tiffany Haddish Scored 7 Netflix Specials!!

Tiffany Haddish

Source: Elton Anderson Jr. / Elton Anderson Jr.

Ok Tiffany!! Tiffany Haddish has to be on cloud nine right now. She just made the ultimate come up by scoring not one, but seven Netflix stand up comedy specials. You think that Mo’nique gonna be mad??

Tiffany Haddish On The Time She Met Beyoncé

Source: TV One / TV One

One of the shows will be her own comedy stand up special and then she will produce a series of six half-hour-long specials executive produced with Wanda Sykes, called “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.” She’ll host each episode, and the specials will feature a line-up of female comics – all of which are her personal friends, according to TheJasmineBrand.com.

Some of the comediennes that will be featured in “They Ready” include “The Last O.G.’s” Tracey Ashley, Chaunté Wayans of the legendary Wayans family, and April Macie, Marlo Williams, and Flame Monroe.

Will You Watch?

 

Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians

14 photos Launch gallery

Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians

Continue reading Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians

Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians

Check out these amazing ladies who know how to get a crowd laughing!

Tiffany Haddish Scored 7 Netflix Specials!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
