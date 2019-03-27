CLOSE
Tamar Braxton And Her Mysterious Boyfriend Are Back Together

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

***Update***

And just like that, Tamar and T’ Challa (the name she calls him) are back together. Tamar posted a video with the mystery man with the captions, “I be mad, mad 😩😂😂 but not too long at this one💕 he way to fine for that🤦🏽‍♀️ #forever&everbruh💋 #D&T imEXTRARXTRA.com”

Tamar Braxton is single and ready to mingle. the youngest Braxton sister apparently broke up with her boyfriend, who she was sure she was going to marry. The Big Brother winner took to Instagram to post a cryptic caption that read, “Trust no one.”

Tamar’s admission comes on the heels of her birthday, with which she was disappointed because she felt like her sisters didn’t put enough effort into her celebration.

“I give out Gucci bags for Christmas. I’m just saying it’s my birthday. I’m just saying, all I get is a pair of sunglasses between six girls?” she snapped. “This is some straight foul f*ck bullsh*t that y’all threw together” she added.

When her sisters added they were taking her on a hot air balloon ride, which angered her more because everyone knows she’s afraid of heights.

Needless to say, Tamar wasn’t pleased with her sister’s efforts. To add insult to injury, Trina Braxton’s boyfriend proposed to her during the celebration. Yikes.

Black Twitter Wants To Know Why Tamar Is Letting Her Son Sleep In Her Bed With Her & Her Bae

Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar Braxton

Tamar Braxton And Her Mysterious Boyfriend Are Back Together was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

