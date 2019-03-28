According to a new study over half of young people in America do not have a steady romantic relationship. Some by choice others by circumstance. Black young adults were found less likely to be in steady relationships than young white people. This could explain why there is a decreasing of children being born and the fact that women are giving birth later in life.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Jazzy Report: Young People Aren’t Looking For Love was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 20 hours ago

Also On 100.3: