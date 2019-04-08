CLOSE
Dave Bautista Announces His Retirement From WWE

Following WrestleMania 35, Dave Bautista announced on Twitter his retirement from professional wrestling.

Bautista made the announcement after his loss to Triple H in a No Holds Barred match at MetLife Stadium.

This news didn’t surprise many fans, because he previously spoke in media interviews of wanting to return to WWE for one more run and a match with Triple H at WrestleMania.

At 50-years-old, the WWE superstar, turned movie star certainly great career in the ring as a six-time World Champion, and winner of the Royal Rumble in 2005 and 2014.

Batista came back to WWE twice because he loves being a pro wrestler. For that, fans can only say thank you. We know he will go down as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time.

