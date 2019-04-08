Following WrestleMania 35, Dave Bautista announced on Twitter his retirement from professional wrestling.

@WWEUniverse Thank you for letting me entertain you. I love this business and whether you cheered me or jeered me, I’m grateful for being a small part of your life. I am officially retired from sports entertainment and I am grateful for every second of my amazing journey ✌🏼 — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 8, 2019

Bautista made the announcement after his loss to Triple H in a No Holds Barred match at MetLife Stadium.

This news didn’t surprise many fans, because he previously spoke in media interviews of wanting to return to WWE for one more run and a match with Triple H at WrestleMania.

At 50-years-old, the WWE superstar, turned movie star certainly great career in the ring as a six-time World Champion, and winner of the Royal Rumble in 2005 and 2014.

Batista came back to WWE twice because he loves being a pro wrestler. For that, fans can only say thank you. We know he will go down as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time.

Dave Bautista Announces His Retirement From WWE was originally published on radionow1009.com

Written By: Lauren Beasley Posted April 8, 2019

